A poll published this morning by Maariv shows no change in the balance of power between Israel's political blocs. The coalition remains with only 49 seats, while the opposition bloc led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds 61 seats.

In response to the question: If a new party led by Naftali Bennett and a party led by Gadi Eisenkot were to run in the next Knesset elections, which party would you vote for?—the results were as follows:

Likud: 25 seats; New party led by Bennett: 23; The Democrats: 10; Yisrael Beytenu: 9; Shas: 9; United Torah Judaism: 8; New party led by Eisenkot: 8; Yesh Atid: 7; Otzma Yehudit: 7; Ra’am: 6; Blue and White: 4; Hadash-Ta’al: 4; Balad and Religious Zionism did not pass the electoral threshold.