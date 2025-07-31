The family of the hostage Rom Braslavski, who appeared in a video published by the Islamic Jihad terror organization this evening, stated: “We are deeply shaken. People talk a lot about what is happening in Gaza, about hunger, and I want to ask everyone who spoke about hunger: Did you see our Rom? He is not receiving food, he is not receiving medicine. He has simply been forgotten there. Six minutes of video - that is all it took for Rom to break on camera. But Rom has been there for 664 days," his family stated.

According to the family, "They managed to break Rom. Even the strongest person has a breaking point. Rom is an example of all the hostages. They must all be brought home now.

"We are demanding an immediate meeting with security officials. We are demanding a meeting with the political and military leadership - from the head of Military Intelligence to the Minister of Defense to the Prime Minister. We don’t understand what they are doing all day in the Knesset committees - talking? debating? Rom has been there for almost two years, and no one has even called to update us."

They added: "We ask that Ambassador Witkoff see this video. And we make an urgent plea to President Trump: Bring our son home.”