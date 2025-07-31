The Israeli National Security Council (NSC) issued an updated travel warning for the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing increased threats against Israelis in the region.

“The update comes in light of assessments that terrorist organizations are currently intensifying their efforts to target Israelis,” the statement read. “There is a growing motivation for revenge following Operation Rising Lion, alongside increasing anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian incitement since the start of the ‘Swords of Iron’ war — particularly following Hamas’s ‘starvation campaign’ narrative in Gaza.”

The NSC recommends that Israelis in the UAE avoid displaying Israeli or Jewish symbols in public and refrain from attending gatherings or events involving large numbers of Israelis.