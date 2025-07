Israel advocacy activist Yoseph Haddad addressed the incident in which he was involved, stating that he is unable to elaborate due to an ongoing investigation. "I want to thank everyone for the endless concern and love I’ve been receiving since yesterday," he said.

Haddad added, "Nothing and no one will stop me. I will continue to act for our country, for our heroic soldiers, and for the truth — with full force. Am Yisrael Chai."