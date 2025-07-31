Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar commended US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department for what he calls their "moral clarity" in sanctioning officials of the Palestinian Authority and members of the PLO.

"The PA must be held accountable for its ongoing policy of 'Pay-for-Slay' for terrorists and their families and incitement against Israel in its schools, textbooks, mosques, and media," Sa'ar stated.

"This important action by President Trump and his administration also exposes the moral distortion of certain countries that ran to recognise a virtual Palestinian state while turning a blind eye to its support for terror and incitement," he added.