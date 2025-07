In accordance with approved plans, the IDF sent approximately 24,000 first draft notices to members of the Haredi population aged 17.5 to 28 during the 2024 enlistment cycle.

This month, the IDF completed the additional distribution of 54,000 first draft notices to the Haredi population, as pledged.

The IDF stated: "At the same time, from the moment the law expired, every 16.5-year-old in Israel receives a first draft notice, in accordance with their age and the Security Service Law."