Defense Minister Israel Katz condemned statements by world leaders regarding recognizing a Palestinian State and sent a warning to Hamas.

"We are making immense efforts to secure the release of the hostages, while exerting heavy pressure on Hamas in Gaza," Katz wrote in a statement.

"Statements by Macron and other leaders give Hamas a tailwind and harden its position," he added.

He warned: "If Hamas does not announce the release of the hostages soon — it will pay a very heavy price."