Hezbollah's deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, gave a speech today (Wednesday) in which he claimed that Hezbollah's weapons are intended for the struggle against Israel and not for use in Lebanon's internal affairs.

"We are willing to discuss disarmament, but only as part of Lebanon's overall strength. Anyone demanding that we hand over our weapons now is essentially asking us to hand them over to Israel — and we are not willing to do that," Qassem said.