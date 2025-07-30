Deputy Palestinian Authority chairman Hussein Al-Sheikh welcomed Britain's announcement that it will recognize a Palestinian state in September.

"We welcome the United Kingdom's announcement of its intention to recognize the State of Palestine in September, and we consider this step a confirmation of commitment to international law and legitimacy, and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state, which ensures the protection of the two-state solution. This step constitutes a serious contribution to consolidating security and stability and achieving peace in the region," he wrote in a post on X.