Police officers from the Petah Tikva station were once again called today to Jabotinsky Street in the city following reports of a protest taking place there.

During the demonstration, one of the protesters blocked the entrance to the Ministry of Defense's Rehabilitation Department. After attempts at dialogue, officers were forced to remove him by force, during which he assaulted them, resisted arrest, and attempted to flee. The suspect was taken into custody for questioning at the station.

The protester who was arrested is a combat veteran suffering from PTSD.