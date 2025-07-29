Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the Dutch government's decision to ban him from entering the country, saying that the security of the State of Israel is more important to him than entering Europe.

He stated: “In the Netherlands, and in Europe in general, Jews did not live in safety at the start of the previous century, and judging by the rising European hypocrisy and antisemitism, Jews will not be able to live there safely in the future either. I have dedicated my life to the future and security of Israel, and I will continue to do so according to my best judgment—even if it means standing firm against the entire world.”