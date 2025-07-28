Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rebuffed an appeasement overture by South Korea´s new liberal government, saying that North Korea has no interests in talks with South Korea no matter what proposal its rival offers.

"We clarify once again the official stand that no matter what policy is adopted and whatever proposal is made in Seoul, we have no interest in it and there is neither a reason to meet nor an issue to be discussed with" South Korea, she said in a statement carried by state media.