Nava Nuriel, the mother of fallen IDF soldier Inon Nuriel Vana, shared a heartfelt message on Facebook this morning:

“For two days now, I’ve known deep inside that you would be coming to me. I’ve been preparing myself for the worst—trying to imagine how I would cope and what I would do. For two days I’ve known and pushed it away. But nothing prepares a mother for the knock at the door.

My little Yinon, my beloved, the whole world weeps for you now—and I ask forgiveness for not hugging you enough the last time. We will not let go. We are here for you, and I am disappearing into the abyss. From here, all I can do is begin to climb out. With great sorrow, we announce our entry into the family of bereavement.”