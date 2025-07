Emily Damari, freed from Hamas, shares her 471-day ordeal: tiny cages in fetid tunnels, severe injuries, and constant fear. She details her defiance against captors and pleads for the release of 50 remaining hostages, including her best friends Gali and Ziv Berman.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)