The cruise company Mano Maritime, whose passengers were not permitted to disembark on the Greek island of Syros due to a pro-Palestinian protest at the dock, stated: “As in several places across Europe, a protest by dozens of pro-Palestinian activists is also taking place in Syros. We are in contact with the local authorities, and as a result, there is a slight delay in passenger disembarkation. The time spent in port will be extended accordingly.”