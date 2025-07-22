The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that US envoy Tom Barrack reiterated the American administration’s position during a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

According to the report, Barrack warned that if the Lebanese government does not take steps to establish a clear timetable for the disarmament of Hezbollah as soon as possible, the United States will cease its involvement in the Lebanese issue, will no longer intervene, and will consider it an internal Lebanese matter.

The report further stated that Barrack made it clear to the Lebanese leadership that Washington cannot impose anything on Israel and is unable to prevent it from acting as it sees fit.