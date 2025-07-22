Holon Mayor Shai Keinan on Monday eulogized Staff Sergeant Amit Cohen, a resident of the city, who was killed while fighting in Gaza.

"With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, we announce the fall of our city's son, a hero of Israel, Staff Sergeant Amit Cohen, only 19 years old," said Keinan. "Amit was a courageous fighter in Battalion 13 of the Golani Brigade and fell in battle in southern Gaza while bravely defending the State of Israel and its citizens."

"He is survived by behind his parents, Kfir and Maya, and his younger siblings, Gaia and Harel. Amit studied at Revivim Elementary School and ORT Holon High School. His heroism, determination, and spirit will always accompany us. All of Holon mourns this painful loss and embraces Amit's family and loved ones," the mayor concluded.