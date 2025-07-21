The Hostages Families Forum has expressed shock and alarm following reports that the IDF has begun operating in Deir al-Balah, where hostages are believed to be held.

"The families demand that the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Chief of Staff, and IDF Spokesperson appear before them and the Israeli public this evening to clearly explain why the offensive in the Deir al-Balah area does not put the hostages at serious risk," the forum stated.

"As of this moment, we have received no official, organized updates or satisfactory answers on this matter. The people of Israel will not forgive anyone who knowingly endangered the hostages—both the living and the deceased. No one will be able to claim they didn't know what was at stake," it added.