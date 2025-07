Chairman of the National Unity party, MK Benny Gantz, criticized the initiative to remove MK Yuli Edelstein from his position as head of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, saying it was a step that harms state security.

"Israel's security is being sacrificed on the altar of saving the coalition—every Likud MK who votes in favor of Edelstein's removal should have the courage to look our soldiers in the eye first," Gantz said at the opening of the party faction meeting.