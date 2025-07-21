Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara addressed the decision by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to block the promotion of Chief Superintendent Rinat Saban, aide to the head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division and a witness in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial.

Baharav-Miara stated that “there is growing concern of improper political interference in the advancement of a police officer due to her testimony in the Prime Minister’s case, amounting to witness intimidation and disruption of the judicial process.”