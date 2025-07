Dr. Ziv Ben Zion from the Faculty of Social Welfare and Health Sciences and Dr. Luna Jamal Salameh from the Faculty of Natural Sciences have been awarded a total of NIS 9.7 million in research and equipment funding through the Israel Science Foundation's prestigious 'Bereshit' program.

The grants aim to support the return of outstanding Israeli postdoctoral researchers from abroad. University officials noted the recognition underscores the high caliber of research at the institution.