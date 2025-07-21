The commander of Hamas' Beit Hanoun Battalion, a senior operative responsible for years of rocket and mortar fire toward Sderot and surrounding Gaza-border communities, has been eliminated, according to a report by journalist Almog Boker.

The Beit Hanoun commander was also directly involved in a series of attacks against IDF forces, including the recent incident in Beit Hanoun in which five soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion were killed.

In May of last year, the IDF had initially announced that the Beit Hanoun commander had been killed. However, he was later seen attending a funeral in northern Gaza earlier this year, and the IDF acknowledged that he had survived the previous strike.