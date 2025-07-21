The Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reported Monday morning that despite ongoing ceasefire talks in Doha concerning the Gaza Strip, negotiations appear to be stuck in what sources have described as a "vicious cycle."

According to Egyptian officials cited in the report, the current atmosphere surrounding the talks is "frustrating," largely due to repeated promises made without tangible implementation on the ground—a pattern that has led to a severe erosion of trust between the parties and the mediators.

The sources further stated that the situation in Gaza has "surpassed the boundaries of catastrophe," warning that each additional day without a ceasefire results in further loss of life and a worsening humanitarian and health crisis under the ongoing blockade.

In response to the deteriorating conditions, Egypt has reportedly initiated direct discussions with the US administration, urging urgent intervention to pressure Israel to ease restrictions on aid entry into the Gaza Strip. However, the report notes that there has so far been no substantive response from Washington.