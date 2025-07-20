United Hatzalah medical responders and ambulance crew provided emergency medical treatment to a two-year-old female patient moderately injured following a fall from height in the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood of Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah EMTs Eliyahu Swissa and Zevi Klein reported: “According to witnesses, the patient fell from a residential balcony, resulting in head trauma. We provided initial medical treatment at the scene. She was subsequently transported via intensive care unit to the hospital with her condition currently classified as moderate.”