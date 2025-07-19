IDF: Overnight (Saturday), IDF troops identified suspects who approached them during operational activity in the Rafah area, posing a threat to the troops.

IDF troops operated in order to prevent the suspects from approaching them, called for them to distance themselves, and after they did not comply, the troops fired warning shots. The IDF is aware of reports regarding casualties. The incident is under review.

The shots were fired approximately one kilometer away from the aid distribution site, at nighttime, when it’s not active.