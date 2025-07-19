US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack announced on Friday that Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, supported by the USA, have agreed to a ceasefire embraced by Türkiye, Jordan and its neighbors. We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity building peace and prosperity with their neighbors," he wrote in a post on X.

