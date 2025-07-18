In a joint operation last week by the IDF and Shin Bet, led by the Southern Command and directed by Military Intelligence, Muhammad 'Azin, commander of the Daraj-Tuffah Battalion in the Hamas terrorist organization, was eliminated in an airstrike in the Daraj-Tuffah area.

'Azin had infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal massacre on October 7 and was actively involved throughout the war in planning and executing numerous terror attacks against IDF forces.

The IDF stated, “The elimination of 'Azin constitutes a significant blow to the functioning of the battalion he commanded and will diminish its ability to carry out terror operations against IDF troops operating in the area.”