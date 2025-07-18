This week, commandos from the Duvdevan Unit arrested three terrorists in Kabatiya who were planning to target IDF forces. During the operation, improvised explosive devices intended to harm Israeli forces were discovered.

In the Binyamin Brigade sector, an explosives manufacturing lab was located and destroyed in the village of al-Ram. In the Yehuda Brigade sector, five wanted individuals were arrested in Hebron, and hundreds of thousands of shekels intended for terrorism, along with weapons, were seized.

In total, 70 wanted suspects were arrested over the course of the week. Terror funds and dozens of weapons were confiscated, including explosive devices, M16 rifles, and improvised Carlo-type firearms.