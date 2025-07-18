Idan Baruch, brother of abducted IDF soldier Uriel Baruch, issued harsh criticism in an interview with N12 over the establishment of the so-called "humanitarian city" in Gaza.

"I've never heard of a country helping its enemy defeat it. The enemy sees it as a show of weakness. Our mistake is that we get slapped and offer the other cheek," Baruch stated. He added, "Hamas are not diplomats — they are people who kidnapped, murdered, and raped. We need to dry out the terror organizations in Gaza — no fuel, no electricity. They should come to the negotiating table from a position of weakness, not us."