The Likud party has gained 2 additional Knesset seats this week, while the party led by Naftali Bennett has dropped by 3 seats, according to a new Maariv poll published this morning.

In response to the question: "If a new party led by Naftali Bennett were to run in the next Knesset elections (with all other parties unchanged), which party would you vote for?" — the results were:

Likud: 26 seats; Bennett: 22; Yisrael Beytenu: 11; The Democrats: 10; Shas: 9; Yesh Atid: 8; United Torah Judaism: 7; Otzma Yehudit: 7; Blue and White: 6; Ra'am: 5; Hadash-Ta'al: 5; Religious Zionism: 4; Balad (1.8%) does not pass the electoral threshold.

In total, the coalition strengthens to 53 seats — the highest since Bennett's party has been included in polls. The Bennett-led bloc and the opposition parties together receive 57 seats, with the Arab parties gaining an additional 10 seats.