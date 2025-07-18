A Hamas source familiar with the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release told the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat that the new maps presented by Israel, which include a withdrawal compared to previous versions, particularly in the Morag area, constitute "a positive step that could contribute to creating a political climate conducive to reaching an agreement." However, the source noted that "we are at a sensitive stage of the negotiations, where many details and conditions are being raised."

According to the source, Hamas has "a clear vision for a comprehensive agreement," which could include the release of ten hostages in the first phase. The source further stated that "a clear Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip is a fundamental condition that cannot be bypassed. There are realistic approaches, and it is possible that we are close to an agreement - but this depends primarily on the position of the United States, which has the leverage to pressure Israel."