Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa addressed the Druze citizens of his country in a televised statement, declaring: "Protecting your rights is at the top of our priorities."

Al-Sharaa accused Israel of attempting to destabilize Syria, stating: "The Israeli entity has always accustomed us to attempts to undermine our stability and create fratricidal wars—since the fall of the Assad regime." He further claimed that Israel is working to turn Syria into a zone of anarchy, drag it into internal conflict, and divide the country.