Minister of Defense Israel Katz: "The hints to Damascus have ended — now painful blows will commence.

"The IDF will continue to operate with force in Sweida to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their full withdrawal.

"Our Druze brothers in Israel, you can rely on the Israel Defense Forces to protect your brothers in Syria. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I, as Defense Minister, have made a commitment — and we will uphold it."