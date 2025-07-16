Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli attacked the Ashkenazi haredi leadership on social media, which he claims operates out of a "mindset of living in the exile" and does not show any gratitude towards the State of Israel.

According to him, despite the flourishing Torah world, the haredi leadership lacks responsibility and mutual obligation, even during times of war. Chikli also criticized the Sephardic haredi leadership, stating that it yields to fanatical Ashkenazi approaches, contrary to Rabbi Ovadia Yosef's heritage.

He urged Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri to take responsibility and prevent the downfall of the national government during wartime. "This is your time to stand up and take responsibility," Chikli concluded.