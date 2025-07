Defense Minister Israel Katz: "The IDF strikes currently underway in Lebanon are a clear message to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which is plotting to rebuild its raid capabilities toward Israel through the Radwan Force — and also to the Lebanese government, which is responsible for upholding the agreement: we will strike every terrorist and thwart every threat to the residents of the north and to the State of Israel — and we will respond with maximum force to any attempt to recover."