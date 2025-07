Yisrael Kravitz, a close associate of Lithuanian haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando, addressed the draft law crisis in an interview with Galei Tzahal.

According to Kravitz: "This didn’t start now — it’s been unfolding for several months. When the Rabbi reached the conclusion two days ago that yeshiva students would not be able to study without fear of being drafted, he gave the directive. We hope it will help."