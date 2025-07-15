Following the withdrawal of United Torah Judaism from the coalition, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Yuli Edelstein, sharply criticized the haredi Knesset members and clarified: "Either there will be a real draft law—or there will be nothing."

In closed-door discussions, Edelstein noted that he had anticipated from the outset that the haredi MKs would not agree to the Draft Law he presented to them, and he stated he would not be willing to compromise or make amendments following their departure from the coalition. He added, "I have no intention of giving up on the Draft Law. As I have always said - there will be no draft-dodging law on my watch, only a Draft Law."