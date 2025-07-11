The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced in a joint statement that, earlier on Friday, based on precise intelligence from the IDF and ISA, the IAF struck and eliminated in the area of Nmairiyeh in Lebanon the terrorist Muhammad Shoaib, who was involved in advancing terror attacks in the northern arena against Israeli civilians.

"Shoaib was a significant figure in advancing terror attacks within Israeli territory. As part of his activities, he operated to smuggle weapons into Israeli territory, in order to carry out terror attacks in Israel and establish terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon," the statement said.

