A motorcyclist and another man were injured in a traffic accident near the Hemed Interchange on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene and evacuated one of the injured, a 65-year-old man in moderate condition with multiple injuries, to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. Another individual, lightly injured, was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.