Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely commented on the UK Intelligence & Security Committee report that found that Iran targets Jews and Israelis in Britain.

"The UK Intelligence & Security Committee’s report leaves no room for doubt: Iran is a threat to British Jews, to Israelis, and to the safety & security of the entire United Kingdom.

"Of the report's many alarming findings, it mentions Iran targeting “Jewish individuals of prominence” for assassination or kidnap - on British soil.

"Even before the horrors of the 7th October terror attack, the Iranian regime's extremist network was spreading its tentacles of terror. Since then, that threat has only grown."