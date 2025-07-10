Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke a short while ago with the head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Yaron Rosenthal.

Netanyahu offered words of support to the council head and the residents, and extended condolences on behalf of himself and his wife to the family of the victim of the brutal shooting attack, as well as wishes for a swift recovery to the wounded.

"The Prime Minister praised the civilians and security forces who acted with great resourcefulness and eliminated the vile terrorists, and said that terror in Judea and Samaria will not be allowed to raise its head," his office said in a statement.