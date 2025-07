The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that Master Sergeant (Res.) Abraham Azulay, aged 25, from Yitzhar, a vehicle operator in the combat engineering unit of the Southern Command, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

During an additional incident, a soldier in the 77th Armored Corps Battalion, 7th Brigade was severely injured on Wednesday during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.