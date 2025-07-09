Despite denials, diplomatic sources told Al-Mayadeen that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met in Abu Dhabi with Israel’s National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi. According to the report, both arrived in the United Arab Emirates at the same time, and the meeting was coordinated with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed.

According to the sources, this marks a significant development in the track of secret talks between Israel and Syria. It is claimed that al-Sharaa agreed to drop Syria’s demand for the return of the Golan Heights in exchange for Israeli support for his continued rule.

The report also mentioned plans to establish three demilitarized zones in southern Syria and to remove heavy weaponry from Syrian army bases in the area.