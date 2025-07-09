The State Prosecutor's Office has reached a plea agreement with Bilal Nasasra, a 27-year-old resident of Rahat, who led the cell that planned to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Nasasra admitted to the charges against him in the amended indictment and was convicted of conspiracy to aid the enemy in wartime, weapons offenses for terrorist purposes, and attempted property offenses for terrorist purposes.

The parties agreed on a sentence of 11.5 years in prison, and the court is expected to issue its ruling soon.