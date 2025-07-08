France issued a strong condemnation of the resumption of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, in which several sailors have been killed and others injured.

"These attacks constitute an unacceptable obstruction of freedom of navigation and a threat to the stability of the entire region. They must cease immediately, as must the Houthi attacks on Israel," the French Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement.

"France remains fully committed to maritime security and regional stability within the framework of the European Union's defensive operation ASPIDES, in conjunction with its partners," it added.