The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson addressed the hostage negotiations on Tuesday afternoon.

"The mediators' efforts are focused on reaching a stage that will bring an end to the war in Gaza. Both delegations are in Doha, and the talks are being held separately with each delegation. The discussion is currently centered on a general framework document, and detailed negotiations have not yet begun. We are striving to bridge the gaps within the framework of the negotiations and to create a suitable environment for that," the spokesperson said.