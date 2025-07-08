Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement mourning the loss of five IDF soldiers in the tragic explosion in the northern Gaza Strip.

"On behalf of all citizens of Israel, my wife and I would like to send heartfelt condolences to the families of our fighters from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion: Staff Sgt. Moshe Shimon Amar, Sgt. Moshe Nissim Frech, Staff Sgt. Noam Aharon Musgadian, Staff Sgt. Moshe Shmuel Noll, and Staff Sgt. Benyamin Asulin, fighters in the Northern Brigade, who fell in a terrible incident in the Northern Gaza Strip.

"On this difficult morning, the entire people of Israel bows its head and mourns over the loss of our heroic fighters, who gave their lives in the campaign to defeat Hamas and release our hostages. We embrace the families who have lost what is dearest to them; we pray for the full recovery of those who were wounded in the incident. Their sacrifice and heroism will be etched in our hearts forever. May their memories be blessed. May G-d avenge them."