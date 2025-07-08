The threat of explosive devices is the number one threat to our forces in the Gaza Strip. According to data reported by Galei Tzahal correspondent Doron Kadosh, over 70% of the soldiers killed during ground operations in Gaza in recent months were victims of explosive devices.

Out of 38 fatalities since fighting resumed in Gaza in March, 27 were killed by explosives. The explosives are primarily deployed in two main forms: roadside ambushes (which caused 19 deaths) and booby-trapped buildings (which caused 6 deaths).