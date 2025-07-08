Al Jazeera reports that as part of the ongoing rounds of negotiations in Doha, Qatar, between Hamas and Israeli delegations, Hamas is demanding that the IDF withdraw from all major routes in the Gaza Strip: the Netzarim Corridor in the north, the Morag Corridor between Khan Younis and Rafah, and the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border.

According to the report, Hamas is also demanding guarantees that Israel will not resume fighting at the end of the ceasefire period, which is expected to last 60 days. Additionally, the group insists that if the sides do not reach a final agreement during this time, negotiations should continue until a document is signed that brings about a complete end to the fighting. The report also states that while no real breakthrough has been made yet, there is hope that pressure from the mediators will help bridge the gaps and lead to an initial agreement.