The IDF has cleared for publication the names of two more fallen soldiers from the tragedy in northern Gaza:

Sergeant First Class (res.) Benyamin Asulin, aged 28, from Haifa, a soldier in the Northern Gaza Brigade, Gaza Division.

Staff Sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian, aged 20, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion (97th), Kfir Brigade.